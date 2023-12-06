Minister says no decisions made on 'potential' dissolution of Peel Region

Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says he has not yet made any decisions on the break up of Peel Region, though he is now calling it a "potential" dissolution.

Paul Calandra's comments come as the province and a transition board it has appointed to oversee the change are reportedly shocked by the cost of dissolution and the fact that it may cause massive tax increases in all three municipalities, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions has told CBC News.

The Toronto Star reported on Tuesday that its sources say Premier Doug Ford is poised to cancel his plan to dissolve the region. Dissolution would allow Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to go their separate ways.

Calandra says legislation was put in place for "a potential dissolution of Peel for 2025."

That law, titled the Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), says the Region of Peel is dissolved on Jan. 1, 2025 and a transition board will be appointed to provide recommendations to the minister on winding down the region's financial operations and the long-term sustainability of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon as single-tier municipalities.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is pointing to a Deloitte report that shows the dissolution would lead to an extra $1.3 billion in operating costs and sharp increases in taxes on local residents.

Calandra says there is "no way" the provincial government will ever allow property taxpayers to shoulder a burden they can't afford.