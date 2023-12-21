Peel Region considers fines for those who misuse 911

People misusing 911 could soon face fines in Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon, after the Peel Region council voted this week to explore whether fines or other penalties can be issued.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown introduced the motion, citing Peel police data on emergency calls categorized as non-legitimate, inappropriate, or misuse.

Peel police received approximately 1,800 calls every day in 2023, out of which 720, or more than 40 per cent, were deemed non-legitimate, inappropriate or misuse.

In the last two months alone, Peel police reportedly received over 100,000 calls, of which it said 50 per cent were misuse.

"It has reached a breaking point," Brown said.

The rise in negligent calls comes as police are dealing with a 27 per cent increase in calls, which police are calling the highest year over year call volume increase to date.

"There's a lot of pocket dials, or people are calling when their pizza hasn't arrived, TV is not working, there's a cricket game happening in a park," Brown said.

He says that inappropriate calls are leading to a six or seven minute hold for emergency calls.

Brown's motion proposes similar enforcement as is used for inappropriate calls to the fire department: warnings first, then fines. It also proposes that any fines collected be used to support police operations.

"There's got to be education along with consequences," said Mississauga Coun. Dipika Damerla, who seconded the motion.

Brampton Coun. Martin Medeiros raised concerns about the lack of education around the various non-emergency service phone lines.

"It's frustrating to not know where to go with my call," he said.

"There needs to be a checklist to educate people about the right process because they'll call 911 when they witness something in real time."

Bonnie Crombie, who resigned Friday from her position as Mississauga's mayor, said while she agreed "with the concept," she worried about the motion's "pitfalls."

"I worry we're penalising people who are unaware, the most vulnerable, or people with mental health issues," she said.

Crombe says there could be issues too when it comes to creating a bureaucracy around managing the penalties.

Peel council is looking into the legal provisions in Ontario to introduce such penalties. That process could take months, according to Patricia Gaza, the regional solicitor and commissioner of legislative services.