2 dead in Peel Region following car crashes in Brampton, Mississauga

Two people are dead following separate car crashes in Peel Region on Saturday night.

Police were called to Derry Road and Ninth Line in Mississauga shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a man died on scene, while two others were rushed to hospital.

The second crash happened near Creditview Road and Wanless Drive in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said they were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, a 29-year-old man was driving with a 20-year-old passenger when the crash occurred. His passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle contained a father, mother and their baby, according to Peel police.

The father went in an ambulance with the baby to SickKids hospital, while the mother was taken in critical condition to a different hospital, police say. All three members of the family are now in stable condition.

Police said the 29-year-old driver will face charges related to impaired driving. He is in custody in hospital, where police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.