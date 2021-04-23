Peel Public Health partially closes 3rd Amazon distribution centre to control COVID-19 outbreak

Peel Public Health has partially closed a third Amazon distribution centre to control an outbreak of COVID-19 in that workplace.

The partial and temporary closure, announced its website on Friday, affects the Amazon distribution centre centre at 7995 Winston Churchill Blvd., in Brampton. A week ago, the public health unit announced the partial closures of two other Amazon distribution centres, another in Brampton and one in Bolton.

The three closures come under Section 22 of Ontario's Health Protection and Promotion Act. The public health unit has said it will close workplaces that have five or more COVID-19 cases over the span of two weeks to protect employees, their families and the wider community.

Since last Saturday, Peel Public Health has ordered the full closure of two workplaces and the partial closure of 14 workplaces. It announced five closures on Friday, one full and four partial. The public health unit announces its closures every weekday at 12 noon.

Aluma Systems, 44 Simpson Rd., in Bolton, was fully closed on Friday, April 30, while SHW Pumps & Engine Components Inc., 175 Sun Pac Boulevard Unit 2A, in Brampton, was fully closed on Thursday, April 29.

Peel Public Health has said it strongly encourages employers to provide paid sick leave for employees affected by the closures.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, medical officer of health for Peel Region, has said: 'Workplaces that remain open continue to be a major driver of COVID-19 cases in Peel, as they have been throughout the course of our emergency response.' (CBC)

A list of the latest workplace closures in Peel Region can be found here.

TPH closes 4 workplaces fully, 12 partially

Toronto Public Health, for its part, has order the full closure of four workplaces and the partial closure of 12 workplaces. The public health unit updates its list of workplace closures by 3 p.m every Thursday.

The four workplaces completely shut down in Toronto are:

Rex Pak Limited, 85 Thornmount Dr., closed on April 23.

McDonalds-P.G Miller Enterprises Ltd., 6170 Bathurst St., closed on April 26.

Meat & Co. Boutique Inc., 145 Bethridge Rd., closed on April 26.

Trend Line Furniture Limited, 166 Norfinch Dr., closed on April 26.

On Wednesday, April 28, TPH announced the partial closure of Canada Goose Inc., 33 Commander Blvd., in Scarborough.

On Thursday, April 29, TPH announced the partial closure of Ellis-Don Corporation, 390 - 440 Dufferin St. The partial closure affects the following subcontractors:

Torino Drywall Inc.

Tri-Clean Building Services Inc.

Zerem Electrical Services.

Figure 3.

Royalguard Industries Inc.

The closures, which can last up to 10 days, allow public health officials to investigate workplace outbreaks and make recommendations to employers.

A list of the latest workplace closures in Toronto can be found here.

Closures said to prevent exposures, outbreaks, illness

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, has acknowledged that workplace closures are difficult for employees and employers.

"It comes at a cost, but it produces a benefit by preventing exposures, outbreaks, illness and virus spread," de Villa told reporters last Wednesday.

"The purpose of the new Order is to separate people who may be infecting each other throughout duration of the work day and then taking those infections home, which under the stay at home order is where most people should be spending the majority of their time these days when they can."