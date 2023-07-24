Peel police investigating after woman found dead in Mississauga apartment

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead at a Mississauga apartment as a homicide.

Officers were called to perform a wellness check on a female resident of a building last Thursday, in the area of Park and Helene streets in Port Credit, police say.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead. She has been identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said they believe the death, which is being investigated as a homicide, may have taken place between July 17 and July 18.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.