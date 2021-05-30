Police release video of suspect in Mississauga shooting that killed man, injured 4 other people

Peel police have released surveillance camera video of a suspect in a shooting that left a young man dead and four other people injured in Mississauga on Saturday night.

The shooting happened inside a family-run restaurant on Glen Erin Drive at The Collegeway. Police were called to the scene at about 7:20 p.m.

Police allege that the shooter walked into the restaurant, opened fire at staff members and ran out. The owner, 56, his wife, 44, his two sons, 22 and 25, and a male employee, 58, were all shot.

The 25-year-old son died at the scene. Peel paramedics took the other four to trauma centres for treatment and they all are currently listed in stable condition.

"Somebody died last night. We want to make sure that we find this person who shot this family and that employee," Const. Danny Marttini told reporters near the scene on Sunday. "If anyone has information, we are asking that they contact us as soon as possible."

Marttini said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. She said the shooter fired multiple rounds in the restaurant, which is a small space.

"People can see the suspect prior to entering the establishment and then fleeing from the area. The description is minimal. You'll see that the individual is completely covered...is hooded up nice and tight so it made it a little trickier to identify," she said.

WATCH | Video shows suspect in Mississauga shooting:

In the 18-second video, a man wearing a blue mask, a navy blue jacket with the hood over his head and grey jogging pants can be seen walking toward glass doors with his hands in his pockets. He turns his back to the doors briefly and appears to walk inside. The video then shows the man running away.

Marttini said the video was obtained from a Domino's Pizza nearby.

Marttini said she didn't know if officers have recovered the weapon used in the shooting and added that police have no information to suggest a vehicle was involved.

Police said anyone with any information, dashboard camera, or video footage is urged to call Peel's homicide and missing person bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).