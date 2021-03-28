Peel police release video of car that may have picked up Brampton suspected kidnapper, victim in Toronto

Peel police have released a video of a car that may have picked up a kidnapping suspect and victim early Sunday in a Toronto parking lot.

Police say they believe the suspect, Kwami Garwood, 21, and the victim, Salina Ouk, 23, went by taxi from Brampton to Toronto after the alleged kidnapping.

They are believed to have travelled to the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue, north of Finch Avenue East, at about 4 a.m on Sunday. Then, they are believed to have gotten into a red or orange car, a Kia Soul, in a nearby parking lot at 3230 Bayview Ave.

Officers are continuing to search for Garwood and Ouk. Police have said they are concerned for Ouk's safety. Garwood is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted on four outstanding warrants, including one for a first-degree murder charge in Toronto.

The surveillance video shows the red or orange car waiting, entering and circling the lot, and driving away. The movement of the car is captured on the 50-second video released on Monday.

"The vehicle may or may not be involved. However, investigators would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle," Peel police said in the release.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the driver may have been offering a ride-sharing service. Police would like to find out if he or she picked up Garwood and Ouk and where they may have been dropped off.

Police have said the suspect and victim know each other and are involved in a relationship.

According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, on Sunday, at about 3 a.m., police were called to a Brampton home on Adventura Road, near Mayfield Road and Mississauga Road, after police received reports of a woman screaming. Neighbours reportedly heard a disturbance.

The SIU is investigating because two Peel officer fired their weapons in the incident.

Officers who arrived on the scene forced their way into the home and followed the sounds of the screams, which led them to the garage. There, officers found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle and a woman in the back seat.

The SIU said there was an "interaction" and two officers fired upon the vehicle. While still in the vehicle, the man managed to flee from the garage with the woman still inside.

According to police, the woman was in the car unwillingly. The pair was last seen driving in a black Honda Civic, which was found unoccupied a short distance away.

Supt. Sean Gormley, of Peel police 22 Division, said in the release that investigators are focused on finding Ouk.

"We encourage Mr. Garwood to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to ensure Ms. Ouk is located safely, and subsequently surrender himself to police."

Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect or victim to call 911 immediately.