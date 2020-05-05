Peel police seek vehicle in Brampton hit and run that left cyclist dead

Peel police have identified the type of vehicle that is believed to have fatally struck a cyclist in a Brampton hit and run on the weekend.

The vehicle is believed to be an older model, black, two-tone Ford F-150, police said in a news release on Monday. Police have released a photo of a vehicle that looks similar to the one in the hit and run.

Colin Fisher, 32, a Brampton man, died after the collision, which happened on Bovaird Drive near Mississauga Road sometime between 11 p.m on Friday. and 12:05 a.m on Saturday.

Police said Fisher was riding eastbound when he was struck by the vehicle between Heritage Road and Mississauga Road.

A motorist found Fisher and called police. According to Peel paramedics on Saturday, Fisher was found without vital signs and died at the scene.

Officers from Peel police's major collision bureau are urging the driver to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

On Saturday, police said they believe the vehicle sustained front-end damage.

Anyone in the area at the time who has dashboard camera footage is urged to come forward. If anyone knows where the vehicle is or has information about the hit and run, police say they should call police at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.