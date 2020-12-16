Police pursuit ends with crash in Brampton

A police pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle in Brampton early Wednesday ended with the driver being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is now probing the incident.

Peel police initially received a call, shortly after midnight, from a citizen who reported that the driver of a white work van was speeding and driving erratically, according to Const. Danny Marttini.

Officers located the van on Rutherford Road and tried to stop the driver. During the ensuing pursuit, the police cruiser and the van made contact twice, Marttini said.

The driver, who police believe may have been impaired, eventually crossed a median on Williams Parkway west of Kennedy Road before crashing into a concrete barrier.

Firefighters were called in to extract the driver. Marttini had no further information on the driver's condition.

A police cruiser with a damaged front-end could be seen on Kennedy Road, north of Church Street.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that leads to death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.