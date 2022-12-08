Peel police release new details about killing of woman at Mississauga gas station

Peel police have released new details about the shooting death of a young woman at a Mississauga gas station on the weekend, saying they have found a bicycle used by her killer.

In a video update posted on YouTube on Wednesday, police say the bike was a maroon coloured Sportek Ridgerunner mountain bike and it may have been stolen.

They are urging anyone who might have a similar bike to check to see if they still have it, according to Insp. Todd Leach, the officer in charge of the homicide and missing persons bureau.

"If you find that it is missing, please contact the homicide bureau, even if you have already previously reported it stolen," Leach says in the video update.

The shooting happened at a Petro-Canada station at Creditview Road and Britannia Road West on Dec. 3. Emergency crews were called to the station at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found Pawanpreet Kaur, 21, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save her life, the gas station employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The day after the shooting, police said they believed she was targeted.

In the video update, police released a photo of Kaur and new details about the movements of the suspect before Kaur was shot at close range. Police also released new video of the suspect riding a bicycle.

Leach said homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

"Through extensive video canvassing and witness interviews, investigators have determined that the suspect was on foot in the vicinity of the homicide scene three hours prior to the shooting," he said in the video.

"During this time frame, they are observed both on foot and riding a bicycle. The suspect may or may not have visited this location in the past."

Leach said the suspect, at one point, was seen on foot near Britannia Road, east of the intersection and crossing Creditview Road, north of the intersection.

He said the suspect was also seen riding a bicycle and travelling southbound on the west side of Creditview Road, north of Sir Monty's Drive, at about 10 p.m. and then again on Camgreen Circle shortly after 10 p.m.

Video footage obtained by police show the suspect was wearing a three-quarter length dark jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants and white gloves. The suspect did not pull the hood up over his or her head until shortly before the shooting.

A Mississauga gas station where a young woman was fatally shot is shown in this photo from last weekend. (CBC)

Following the shooting, the suspect was seen running from the scene westbound across Creditview Road, then westbound on Britannia Road and continued westbound on Camgreen Circle.

Leach said police have determined that there were several cars in the lineup for the car wash at the Petro-Canada station and also at nearby the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant drive-thru, on the north of Britannia Road, just east of the gas station.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact them. They're also asking anyone who has dashboard camera video between the hours of 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 a.m. on Sunday to review the footage to see if it contains "vital evidence."