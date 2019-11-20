Man Tasered by Peel police dies in hospital

A man who was Tasered by officers in Peel overnight Wednesday has died in hospital, police say.

Police say they were called to Runningbrook Drive in Mississauga at about 3:15 a.m. for reports of a "disturbance."

The man was taken hospital after his interaction with police, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is probing the circumstances of the man's death.

More to come.