Peel police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton.

The death happened in the area of Eagleridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent, near Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive East. Officers were called to the scene at 2:08 p.m. on Monday.

"At this time there is no public safety concerns," police said in a tweet.

The age and sex of the person who died has not been released.

Peel police's homicide bureau has been notified.