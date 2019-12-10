Peel police investigating suspicious death in Brampton
There are 'no public safety concerns' at this time, police say
Peel police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton.
The death happened in the area of Eagleridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent, near Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive East. Officers were called to the scene at 2:08 p.m. on Monday.
"At this time there is no public safety concerns," police said in a tweet.
The age and sex of the person who died has not been released.
Peel police's homicide bureau has been notified.
Suspicious Death<br>-PRP are investigating a suspicious death incident<br>-call came in at 2:08pm<br>-Area of Eagleridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> <br>-Homicide bureau has been notified<br>-At this time there is no public safety concerns.<br>-Will advise with any further information <a href="https://t.co/n8ft6EpDwY">pic.twitter.com/n8ft6EpDwY</a>—@PeelPolice