After deadly GTA shooting rampage, Peel police launch multi-jurisdictional investigation

Peel police say they are co-ordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation into shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area that left two people dead Monday, including a Toronto police officer, and injured three others.

The chase for the suspect ended about two hours after the first of two reported shootings Monday afternoon when Ontario's police watchdog says officers shot the man, who had been tracked down in a Hamilton cemetery.

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after the man died at the scene.

Peel Regional Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Shawn Petry in its provincewide emergency alert on Monday, which warned the public of an "active shooter, armed and dangerous."

The shootings left 48-year-old Const. Andrew Hong, who worked with the Toronto Police Service's traffic unit, and Shakeel Ashraf, owner of an auto repair shop in Milton, dead.

Peel police say Hong was killed on his lunch break in an "unprovoked" attack while training in Mississauga, Ont., and another person was injured.

On Monday night, police lined in procession as Hong's body was taken from the scene at a Tim Hortons in Peel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mississauga and Brampton fire services will return to the scene to lay flowers in Hong's memory.

Officials say they believe the same suspect is responsible for a second shooting less than an hour later at a Milton, Ont., auto body shop that killed one person and injured two others.

