After deadly GTA shooting rampage, Peel police launch multi-jurisdictional investigation
Provincial police watchdog also investigating after suspect shot dead
Peel police say they are co-ordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation into shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area that left two people dead Monday, including a Toronto police officer, and injured three others.
The chase for the suspect ended about two hours after the first of two reported shootings Monday afternoon when Ontario's police watchdog says officers shot the man, who had been tracked down in a Hamilton cemetery.
The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after the man died at the scene.
Peel Regional Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Shawn Petry in its provincewide emergency alert on Monday, which warned the public of an "active shooter, armed and dangerous."
The shootings left 48-year-old Const. Andrew Hong, who worked with the Toronto Police Service's traffic unit, and Shakeel Ashraf, owner of an auto repair shop in Milton, dead.
Peel police say Hong was killed on his lunch break in an "unprovoked" attack while training in Mississauga, Ont., and another person was injured.
On Monday night, police lined in procession as Hong's body was taken from the scene at a Tim Hortons in Peel.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mississauga and Brampton fire services will return to the scene to lay flowers in Hong's memory.
Officials say they believe the same suspect is responsible for a second shooting less than an hour later at a Milton, Ont., auto body shop that killed one person and injured two others.
Timeline of shooting events
- 2:15 p.m.: Peel Regional Police are called to a shooting in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.
- 3:21 p.m.: Two people are shot, Peel police say, by a male deemed "armed and dangerous." One victim is rushed to a trauma centre. In a tweet, they ask the public to look out for a black Jeep Cherokee car, with a partially-identified licence plate number containing "905."
- 3:25 p.m.: Peel police provide an updated licence plate: CLMZ 905. If the public spots the car, police warn, call 911 immediately and do not approach the suspect.
- 3:25 p.m.: Halton police close Bronte Street South from King Street to Main Street in Milton, and warn the public to avoid the area. In a tweet, they state the suspect fled the area in a black Jeep Cherokee — the same vehicle Peel police warned the public about minutes earlier.
- 4:05 p.m.: Peel police issue an updated description of the suspect.
- 4:23 p.m.: Hamilton police tweet they are monitoring an active shooter situation in Peel and Halton regions. They state the suspect was last seen near Highway 407 and Brant Street at 3:04 p.m., in the same black Jeep Cherokee.
- 4:25 p.m.: Peel police issue an emergency alert across the province. They identify the suspect as Shawn Petry, 30.
- 4:33 p.m.: Halton police confirm they have arrested a suspect. In Milton, 1 person has been pronounced dead at the scene, and 2 others have been transported to hospital. At this point, two people — a Toronto police officer in Mississauga, and another person in Milton — have been shot dead. Three others have been injured.
- 4:47 p.m.: Hamilton police warn the public to stay away from York Boulevard to what appears to be Dundurn Street South, all the way to Highway 403, in a tweet. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.
- 5:47 p.m.: Peel Police tweet they are retracting the provincial safety alert. They announce there is no further threat to public safety in relation to this incident.
- 6:29 p.m.: In a news conference, Hamilton police say one person has been shot and pronounced dead in the Hamilton cemetery in relation to the shootings in Peel and Halton.
- 7:34 p.m.: Hamilton police confirm via tweet that the provincial police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has invoked its mandate. The SIU is called in when police are involved in cases where civilians are seriously injured or killed, or there are allegations of sexual assault against officers.
- 8:00 p.m.: Police representatives from Toronto, Halton and Peel, alongside the head of the Toronto Police Association John Reid, appear at a joint news conference. They announce the death of Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong. It's later followed by police a procession in his honour.
With files from CBC News