Peel police shooting victim's family sues force

A new lawsuit is accusing a police force west of Toronto of negligence in the death of a 28-year-old man.

The suit filed by Jamal Francique's family alleges plainclothes officers were negligent by not identifying themselves and using what it claims was excessive force rather than making a safe arrest.

Francique died in hospital days after Peel Regional Police officers shot him during an arrest attempt in January 2020.

The province's police watchdog has said the force was investigating Francique on suspicions of drug dealing and having a gun and wanted to arrest him for breaching bail conditions.