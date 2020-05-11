Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog investigating after woman shot by officer in Peel
Toronto

Police watchdog investigating after woman shot by officer in Peel

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 34-year-old woman was shot by an officer in Peel on Sunday night. Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Shooting occurred inside a home on Ledbury Crescent in Mississauga, police say

CBC News ·
Police arrived to a home on Ledbury Crescent to find a man and a woman on the front porch, the SIU says. An officer then shot the woman inside the residence. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 34-year-old woman was shot by an officer in Peel on Sunday night. 

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident began shortly after 10:30 p.m. when police were called to a home on Ledbury Crescent in Mississauga.

Officers found a man and the woman on the front porch of the residence and "an interaction ensued," the SIU says.

Two officers used their conducted energy weapons, more commonly known as Tasers, before a female officer fired her gun.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said from the scene that the shooting occurred inside the home.

The woman was struck by a single bullet, Mooken added. She taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening  injuries.

Anyone who may have important information, as well as any video of the incident, is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News