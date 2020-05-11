Police watchdog investigating after woman shot by officer in Peel

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 34-year-old woman was shot by an officer in Peel on Sunday night.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident began shortly after 10:30 p.m. when police were called to a home on Ledbury Crescent in Mississauga.

Officers found a man and the woman on the front porch of the residence and "an interaction ensued," the SIU says.

Two officers used their conducted energy weapons, more commonly known as Tasers, before a female officer fired her gun.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said from the scene that the shooting occurred inside the home.

The woman was struck by a single bullet, Mooken added. She taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have important information, as well as any video of the incident, is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.