6 arrested following series of shootings in Peel Region

Six men face more than 30 charges in total following a three-month investigation by Peel Regional Police into a rash of gun violence.

Police say separate shootings between Aug. 13 and Oct. 3 of this year saw multiple homes and vehicles hit by gunfire, and a 27-year-old man suffered severe injuries.

They say six suspects, all men between the ages of 19 and 21 have been arrested on a range of charges, including attempted murder and various weapons-related offences.

All six were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In addition to the arrests, police say officers also seized four illegal handguns and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation involved officers from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), 11 Division CIB, Specialized Enforcement Bureau, Intelligence, Emergency Support Services and Uniform Patrol.