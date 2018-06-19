Skip to Main Content
Police release video of violent attack on woman in Brampton, suspect still at large

Peel police have released shocking video of a sexual assault that took place outside a Brampton apartment building on June 1.

Suspect described as male, South Asian, 5’7″ with a medium build

Police have released photos and video of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Brampton on June 1. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel regional police have released surveillance video of a woman being attacked in front a child outside a Brampton apartment building on June 1, in an attempt to track down the man who sexually assaulted her.

Officers say a 23-year-old woman was approached by the man at a convenience store around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Kings Cross Road and Knightsbridge Road.

*WARNING*: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

The man attempted to start a conversation with the woman before she walked away on foot.

Police say the suspect then followed her in a silver vehicle.

In the footage released by investigators, police say the woman was sexually assaulted. 

The video shows a man running up behind the victim, grabbing her hand and pulling it away from a child as she walks in front of a building entrance.

The suspect pushes her and turns to run away, then comes back a second time, grabs her by the hair and assaults her again. He then flees to his parked car and drives away from the scene. 

