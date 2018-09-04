Video shows man who allegedly broke into Brampton home, sexually assaulted teen girl

Peel police have released surveillance video of a man who allegedly broke into a Brampton home early Sunday and sexually assaulted a teen girl.

The girl, who is under 16, was not physically injured and did not need to be hospitalized, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police. Officers obtained the video from a home nearby, he said.

In the 20-second video posted to YouTube, with the time stamp of 3:26 a.m., a man runs between a house and a vehicle, then runs onto a front lawn beside the house, appears to look back at the house and walks away beside a hedge.

Police say they are seeking help from the public in identifying the man. The incident occurred in the area of Massey Street and Mallard Crescent, near North Park Drive and Bramalea Drive. The footage of the man appears first in colour, then is repeated in black and white.

Police say the victim was at home on Sunday when an unknown man allegedly broke into the home, confronted her and sexually assaulted her. He then fled in a southbound direction.

"At this point, we have released surveillance from an area residence that shows our suspect and we're asking anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact investigators from our special victims unit," Mooken said.

"At this time, for this specific incident, it is an appeal for witnesses."

Mooken declined to release a more exact age for the victim. He also declined to say how the man broke into the home.

The man is described as black, in his 30s, of average height, with a medium build, bald, with a small moustache and goatee. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater and jeans.

If police are able to arrest the man, he would most likely face charges of sexual assault and breaking and entering, Mooken added.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel police's Special Victims Unit at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3460.