Peel police sergeant charged with assault in 2 separate incidents

A Peel Regional Police sergeant is facing multiple assault charges in connection with two separate incidents from 2017.

The law enforcement agency conducted a seven-month investigation in March after assault allegations were made.



The officer, a veteran of 19 years, was suspended with pay while the internal investigation took place.

The first alleged incident happened on May 21, 2017 in Brampton. Police say two women, a 44-year-old and a 33-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

The second incident took place on July 23, 2017. A 53-year-old male was left with minor injuries.

Both incidents took place while the accused was on duty, Peel police say.

Peel Chief Jennifer Evans said her officers are committed to ensuring transparency and maintaining the public's confidence when dealing with allegations of police misconduct.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 17 in Brampton.