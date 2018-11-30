Peel police seeking witnesses after body found on sidewalk in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating after a body was found on the sidewalk near Dundas Street East and Summerville Court, not far from Highway 427.
Officers believe it may be a case of a driver failing to remain at the scene of a collision
Peel police are investigating after a body was found on the sidewalk near Dundas Street East and Summerville Court, not far from Highway 427, Friday evening.
Police were called to the area at 7:50 p.m., according to a tweet from Peel Regional Police.
Const. Heather Cannon could not immediately offer any more details.
But police later tweeted that investigators are probing whether the person had been struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.
"Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses or persons with video surveillance of the area," police tweeted at 9:17 p.m.