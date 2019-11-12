$25K reward offered for tips in Mississauga 'mistaken identity' homicide

Peel Regional Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Mississauga last November.

Jason Ramkishun was identified as the victim in a shooting that happened on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive on Nov. 13, 2018, according to police.

Officers believe Ramkishun was driving northbound on Highway 410 when his car was sprayed with bullets, forcing it into the ditch. He was rushed to hospital where he later died of gunshot wounds.

Police say Ramkishun was innocent and not the intended target.

"It has been almost a year since we received the devastating news to our family that Jason would never be coming home again," Ramkishun's family said in a statement provided to the media Tuesday.

"The pain and suffering is as fresh as when we first heard the news."

Police believe Ramkishun was driving a vehicle that was similar to the one the shooters were looking for. (Peel Regional Police)

Ramkishun was heading home from an evening shift as a security guard when he was shot, his family said.

Police say they believe the shooters mistook Ramkishun for someone else.

A week after he was gunned down, a 26-year-old Brampton man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on Highway 410 near Steeles Avenue, police said.

Members of Ramkishun's family made an appearance at a police press conference on Tuesday. (CBC)

Investigators say they believe the man in the second shooting was the intended target, not Ramkishun.

Using forensic evidence, officers were able to determine the firearm used to shoot Ramkishun was also used in the second Highway 410 shooting, police say.

The firearm was recovered earlier this August as part of an unrelated investigation.