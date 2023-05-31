Multiple arrests made, 13 victims saved in human trafficking investigation: Peel police

Thirteen victims of human trafficking have been rescued from their alleged captors following a yearlong investigation in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Det. David Laing, who led the operation, announced at a news conference Wednesday that five people were arrested, numerous charges laid and law enforcement officers also recovered drugs and other property.

Laing said the investigation began in April of 2022 after Peel police received a community complaint regarding an illegal bawdy house operating out of a condo apartment in Mississauga.

"Investigators identified a criminal network operating multiple illegal bawdy houses within the City of Mississauga," Laing said.

"It was determined that these illegal bawdy houses were all being openly advertised for sexual services on the Internet."

He said members of the criminal network were using the vulnerabilities of the victims to coerce and manipulate them into working and living within these locations.

Investigators determined that there were several members of the criminal network benefiting financially from the victimization and the exploitation of the victims in the sex trade, Laing said.

"All 13 victims in this investigation are of Chinese descent and have varying immigration status," Laing said.

"One thing that all these victims had in common was that they came to Canada for a better life. However, 12 of these victims were recruited domestically."

Multiple charges laid

According to Laing, those arrested include a 59-year-old woman from Milton, a 63-year-old woman from Mississauga, a 39-year-old woman from Markham, a 55-year-old woman from Mississauga, and a 71-year-old man from Mississauga.

They face several charges, including:

Exercising control, direction or influence.

Deriving material benefit from sexual services.

Communication for the purpose for consideration for sexual services.

Trafficking cocaine.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Investigators anticipate additional charges will be laid against members of the alleged criminal network for their financial gain and exploitation of the victims, Laing said.

Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said the Greater Toronto Area is a major hub for human trafficking, adding that Peel's location within the GTA has made this a priority for the community and the police service.

"We recognize the impact that this has on our community and the people that are affected by it," Milinovich said.

Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich says the Greater Toronto Area is a major hub for human trafficking. (CBC)

He said Peel police and community agencies are working collaboratively to address the issue of human trafficking and provide the necessary supports and services to victims and survivors.

Meanwhile, Laing said investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses and are urging them to come forward. They can contact Peel Regional Police, the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline or Crime Stoppers.