Man, 73, dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

A 73-year-old man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel police say.

The collision happened on Eglinton Avenue East, east of Hurontario Street. Police were called to the area at 7:01 p.m.

Peel paramedics took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver in the collision remained on the scene.

There was a large dent in the hood of an SUV in the westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East.

Police have closed Eglinton Avenue East from Hurontario Street to Sorrento Drive for the investigation.

Peel police circled a running shoe left behind after the collision. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)