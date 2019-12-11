Peel police officer charged with sexual assault

A longtime Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault after a nine-month investigation.

Const. Daniel McAllister, who has been with the service for 22 years, was arrested Tuesday and has been suspended from duty with pay.

He is also charged with one count of breach of trust.

Peel police say they received a complaint from the Office of the Independent Police Review Director in March alleging McAllister had committed sexual assault.

An investigation was then started to look into the allegations, police say.

"Our members will be held responsible for their actions," Chief Nishan Duraiappah stated in a news release. "As police officers we are held to a higher standard than those who we have been sworn to serve."

McAllister is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6. Police say there will be a Police Services Act investigation into the case when the court proceedings are over.