Peel police officer won't be suspended after being charged with uttering threats while off duty

Peel Regional Police say they won't be suspending an officer criminally charged with uttering threats while off duty.

Det. Const. Joao Moco, a 22-year veteran, was arrested and charged Wednesday after a five-month investigation by the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau, which works at the direction of Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

Police would not elaborate on the details of the alleged incident. other than it took place last March in Peel.

Sgt. Jennifer Trimble, a Peel police spokesperson, says the professional standards bureau, in consultation with the chief, decided not to suspend Moco.

"After review of the alleged incident in its entirety, a decision was made to have the officer continue with his duties," Trimble said.

A Police Services Act investigation will begin after the criminal charge has been dealt with in court, police say.

Moco is expected to appear in a Brampton courtroom Oct. 3.