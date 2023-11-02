Peel police officer faces charges after man 'in distress' sent to hospital: SIU

A Peel police officer is facing criminal charges after a 34-year-old man "in distress" was sent to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year, Ontario's police watch dog says.

Const. Trevor Lau faces one count of assault causing bodily harm and another count of assault with a weapon, Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Thursday.

The charges are a result of an SIU investigation into what happened earlier this year, just before midnight on Feb. 8. Officers were called to a residence near Rutherford Road N. and Williams Parkway in Brampton for reports of a "man in distress."

"There was an interaction between an officer and the man," reads the release.

"The officer arrested the man and he was taken to hospital."

No further details were provided.

The SIU says Lau is required to appear in court on Nov. 30. The SIU says it will not be providing further comment on the investigation pending the trial.

The organization investigates whenever the conduct of police officers results in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at someone, particularly civilians.