Peel police officer charged after leaving prohibited ammunition in trunk

A Peel police officer faces multiple charges after allegedly leaving three prohibited firearm magazines in the trunk of a police cruiser.

Police announced the constable had been charged on Tuesday, but revealed few other details.

They said the officer, an eight-year veteran, was investigated by the force's professional standards bureau for 14 months.

"The officer reported off duty leaving behind three prohibited firearm magazines loaded with ammunition in the trunk of the police cruiser that he was operating," a news release said.

The magazines were not work issued.

The officer faces three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, three counts of careless storage of a prohibited device and one count of careless storage of ammunition.

Police say the officer is set to answer to the criminal charges on Jan. 4, 2021, and that a Police Services Act investigation will follow that.