Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Peel police officer arrested twice, charged in connection with multiple assaults

Peel police say one of their officers is facing assault charges.

Officer arrested first in December and again in January, police say

The Canadian Press ·
A Peel police constable was arrested on Dec. 28, 2021 and charged with three counts of assault. Police say he was arrested again yesterday, and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police say one of their officers is facing assault charges.

They say two unrelated victims came forward in December, with several criminal allegations against Const. Gurpreet Chohan relating to their past relationships with him.

Police say the allegations spanned from 2018 to 2021.

The officer was arrested on December 28th and charged with three counts of assault.

Police say he was arrested again yesterday, and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.

He's due in court in March.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now