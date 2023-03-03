Large sinkhole closes Mississauga road in both directions
Police, city workers headed to sinkhole near Matheson Boulevard and Explorer Drive
Peel Regional Police are warning the public of a large sinkhole on a Mississauga roadway.
Police say they received a call shortly after 8 a.m. reporting the sinkhole near Matheson Boulevard East and Explorer Drive.
There have been no reports of anything falling in.
City workers and officers are on route and Matheson Boulevard is closed in both directions in the meantime, police say.
