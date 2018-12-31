Peel police seek suspect in sexual assault and robbery at Mississauga park

Peel police are asking for help from the public in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting another man and robbing him in a Mississauga park on the weekend.

On Saturday, at about 5:30 p.m., police said the 34-year-old victim was walking in the area in the area of Kariya Park, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive, when he was approached by another man.

The second man produced a weapon, robbed the victim of his personal belongings and forced him into a secluded area, where he allegedly sexually assaulted him.

He then fled the scene on foot into an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as about five foot seven inches tall. He was wearing a balaclava-style ski mask and dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victims Unit at (905) 4532121, ext. 3460, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).