Police find wounded man in his 20s after officers called to Mississauga crash

Peel police say officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound when they went to the scene of a crash in Mississauga on Monday evening.

Two vehicles collided in the area of Rathburn Road West and Queensbridge Drive, near Mavis Road. Police were called to the area shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two vehicles and injured man. His wound was deemed to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, could not confirm if the man was inside one of the vehicles or not.

"There were no other parties present when we got there, however, so whoever else had been involved had obviously fled the area," Marttini said on Monday.

"He was the one we came upon. It appears that he was not in the vehicles but again, we are still trying to confirm and verify everything."

Police blocked off the neighbourhood to investigate after the crash and were canvassing the area for eyewitnesses, surveillance camera video and anyone who may have been involved in the shooting.

Peel police's canine unit was brought out to help. Marttini said officers were trying to determine where the shooting took place.

"The details are very murky at this time, unfortunately," she added.