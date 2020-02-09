Man found dead near Highway 410 in Brampton
The body of a man has been found near Highway 410 in Brampton, Peel police said on Sunday.
Officers located the body in the area of Queen Street East and Highway 410 after receiving a call at about 4:45 a.m.
Police have closed the on and off ramps as they investigate.
The investigation is continuing.
Police have not released the man's name, age or the circumstances surrounding his death.
Update:<br>Road closure still in effect. <br>Deceased male located in the area.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> investigation is on going <br>No further information at this time.—@PeelPolice