Man found dead near Highway 410 in Brampton

Police say they received a call at about 4:45 a.m. on Sunday

Officers located the body in the area of Queen Street East and Highway 410 after receiving a call at about 4:45 a.m. (Peel Regional Police)

The body of a man has been found near Highway 410 in Brampton, Peel police said on Sunday.

Officers located the body in the area of Queen Street East and Highway 410 after receiving a call at about 4:45 a.m.

Police have closed the on and off ramps as they investigate.

The investigation is continuing. 

Police have not released the man's name, age or the circumstances surrounding his death.

