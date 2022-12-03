Peel police release shocking video to find man who put bag over woman's head in Brampton

Peel police have released shocking video and a security camera image in a bid to identify a suspect in a random assault on a woman in Brampton on Thursday.

The assault happened in the area of Higgins Crescent and Parkside Drive at about 6:35 p.m.

According to police, a man approached the woman from behind and tried to put a bag over her head. Then he hit her and ran away.

The woman was not seriously injured, police say.

PUBLIC SAFETY ADVISORY:<br><br>Peel Regional Police is asking for extra vigilance after a woman was attacked in the area of Charolais Boulevard and McLaughlin Road South in Brampton. <br><br>For more information, please visit our website <a href="https://t.co/TF0YaPkTrF">https://t.co/TF0YaPkTrF</a> <a href="https://t.co/EV2bnPSqvt">pic.twitter.com/EV2bnPSqvt</a> —@PeelPolice

The man is described at six foot one, wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark sweat pants.

Police are urging members of the public to be extra vigilant, and report any suspicious behaviour.

They're asking anyone with information about the assault to call Peel police.