2 Peel officers, 2 men injured in weapons call in Mississauga

Two Peel Regional Police officers and 2 male suspects were injured in a weapons call on Saturday afternoon in Mississauga.

All four suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition at about 2:40 p.m., according to Steve Walker, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

"The injuries were all minor in nature," Walker said on Sunday.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for the Peel police, said on Sunday that a man armed with a bat hit one of the officers in the head. She said both officers have been treated and released.

Officers doing 'ok'

The officers are said to be "ok and doing well," according to the Peel Regional Police Association in a tweet on Saturday.

Patten said both suspects were arrested and were taken in custody to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One man, believed to be in his early 20s, was charged and held for a bail hearing on Sunday, while the other was released under the Mental Health Act, she said.

The first man has been charged with: weapons dangerous, two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and assaulting a peace officer.

'An altercation occurred'

Patten said the incident began when police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Highway 403 for a weapons call at 2:23 p.m. on Saturday.

She said police were told there were two male suspects in the area.

According to a Peel police tweet on Saturday, the incident involved police canine units and tactical units.

"Police attended," Patten told CBC Toronto on Sunday.

"An altercation occurred where the suspect hit one of the officers in the head with a bat. That officer was taken to a local hospital. Another officer was injured, unknown as this time, and was treated at the scene," she said.

The first man was transported to hospital after he was arrested and charged, she said.

Patten could not confirm the exact nature of the injuries suffered by the male suspects.

SIU hasn't invoked its mandate

Roads were closed in the area on Saturday as police investigated the incident. It is not known if they have reopened.

Patten could not say if Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate.

"I actually don't have that information," she said on Sunday.

The SIU told CBC Toronto that it had not been notified of the incident.

