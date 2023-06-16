Peel police release warning video, 11 agencies now involved in sodium nitrite investigation

Officers from Peel Regional Police are warning members of the public to watch out for any packaging or labels identifying sodium nitrite, more than a month after a Mississauga man was arrested for selling the toxic substance online.

Kenneth Law, 57, was charged on May 2 with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after an investigation into two recent deaths in the region.

In a Peel police video released Friday, Supt. Sarah Patten said people should also be on the lookout for hoods and/or masks that can be used to cause self harm.

"We are concerned that members of the community are in possession of these items," Patten said. She also urged the public to watch for any online transactions made by loved ones from any of the following companies:

Academic/ACademic.

Escape Mode/escMode.

Imtime Cuisine.

AmbuCA.

ICemac.

"If you or someone you know received a package containing the described items from these businesses or have information about an incident, please contact your local police service," Patten said.

Meanwhile, Patten said 11 police services from across Ontario are now involved in a joint investigation into Law's case. They are:

Barrie Police Service.

Durham Regional Police Service.

London Police Service.

Ontario Provincial Police.

Ottawa Police Service.

Peel Regional Police.

Thunder Bay Police Service.

Toronto Police Service

Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Windsor Police Service.

York Regional Police.

Law remains in custody pending a bail hearing. He has previously denied the allegations against him.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here's where to get help: