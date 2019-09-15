Police to provide update on Mississauga shooting that killed 1, injured 5

Peel police are expected to provide an update on a shooting that killed a teen boy and injured five other people in Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in a parkette behind an apartment complex on Darcel Avenue near Dunrankin Drive, in the area of Morning Star and Goreway Drive. Police were called to the scene at about 6:22 p.m.

A boy, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were taken to hospital, where they are recovering from their injuries.

A woman in her 50s is in serious but stable condition. A 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old boys also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police said they were searching for "multiple individuals armed with semi-automatic weapons" who fled from the area.

On Sunday morning, police canvassed the neighbourhood, knocking on doors in the hopes of finding witnesses and security camera video.

Officers also sent out a drone to obtain an aerial view of the crime scene and brought in a metal detector to scan for stray bullets in the grass.

Mayor says she is 'deeply shocked' by shooting

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement Sunday that her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of this senseless act of gun violence in our city, it's simply unacceptable. I urge anyone with information to contact police immediately," Crombie said.



"As a member of the police board, I am committed to ensuring Mississauga remains one of the safest cities by working to get illegal guns off our streets."

Crombie also thanked Peel police and paramedics who "swiftly" went to the scene.