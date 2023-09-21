Content
Police trying to ID suspects after break-in at Mississauga temple

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a break-in at a Mississauga temple, and are asking the public for help in tracking down three suspects.

Men stole cash, caused property damage, investigators say

A Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga on July 1, 2023.
Peel police say investigators are searching for three men after a break-in at a Buddhist temple in Mississauga earlier this month. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Peel Regional Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects after a break-in at a Mississauga temple.

According to a news release published Wednesday, three people allegedly broke into a Buddhist temple in the area of Cawthra Road and Silver Creek Boulevard just after noon on Sept. 9.

Police say the suspects stole cash along with other items, and caused "physical damage to the property" during the robbery. The suspects took off in a black, early 2010s Hyundai Santa Fe, according to investigators.

The first suspect is described as a man between 30 to 35 years old, five foot eight, wearing an orange/tan baseball hat, grey hooded jacket with a black horizontal stripe, grey sweat pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

Peel Regional Police released images of suspects involved in a break-in at a Mississauga Buddhist temple on September 9, 2023.
The suspects drove off in a black, 2010s Hyundai Santa Fe, according to Peel Regional Police. (Peel Regional Police)

The second suspect is also described as a man between 30 to 35 years old and five foot eight, wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask, black leather jacket, black pants, and black running shoes.

The third suspect is again described as a man between 30 to 35 years old, five foot 10 inches tall, wearing a black baseball cap, white facemask, black t-shirt with decal on the left breast, black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Police are appealing to anyone who has video evidence or anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact them.

Peel Regional Police released images of suspects involved in a break-in at a Mississauga Buddhist temple on September 9, 2023.
Peel police released these images of suspects allegedly involved in a break-in at a Mississauga Buddhist temple on Sept. 9. Anyone with information is urged to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau or Peel Crime Stoppers. (Peel Regional Police)
