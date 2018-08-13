Skip to Main Content
Peel police investigating whether reported shooting near strip club linked to carjacking

Peel police investigating whether reported shooting near strip club linked to carjacking

Peel police are trying to determine whether a shooting outside a strip club in Mississauga early Monday is connected with a nearby carjacking.

Officers first called for reports of shots fired near Mid-way Boulevard and Invader Crescent around 2:28 a.m.

CBC News ·
Police found evidence of shots having been fired outside this Mississauga strip club, but did not locate any victims. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Peel police are trying to determine whether a shooting outside a strip club in Mississauga early Monday is connected with a nearby carjacking.

Police were called at 2:28 a.m. Monday for reports of gunshots in the area of Mid-way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.

Officers "located evidence" that suggests shots were fired, according to Peel Const. Akhil Mooken. He didn't have more information about that incident, except to say a white Jeep was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, Mooken said.

A short time later, at a nearby gas station at Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive, a driver of a dark-coloured Jeep was "shown a firearm" by a suspect, who then fled in the vehicle.

Police are still investigating both incidents, Mooken said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us