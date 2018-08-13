Peel police investigating whether reported shooting near strip club linked to carjacking

Peel police are trying to determine whether a shooting outside a strip club in Mississauga early Monday is connected with a nearby carjacking.

Police were called at 2:28 a.m. Monday for reports of gunshots in the area of Mid-way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.

Officers "located evidence" that suggests shots were fired, according to Peel Const. Akhil Mooken. He didn't have more information about that incident, except to say a white Jeep was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, Mooken said.

A short time later, at a nearby gas station at Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive, a driver of a dark-coloured Jeep was "shown a firearm" by a suspect, who then fled in the vehicle.

Police are still investigating both incidents, Mooken said.