2 dead in single vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a crash at Burnhamthorpe Road and Promontory Crescent shortly after 7:15 a.m.

Police said a vehicle had driven off the roadway and caught fire.

No details about the victims or what may have led to the crash have been released.

A spokesperson for Peel police said officers have yet to determine whether both victims were inside the vehicle at the time of crash or if there were others.

Mississauga Fire is also assisting at the scene.

There are road closures in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road, which are anticipated to last several hours, according to police.