Peel police investigating after man found dead in Mississauga Park

Peel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in Mississauga Thursday morning.

The body was discovered in Elmcreek Park at 8 a.m., near Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive, police say.

According to Peel Regional Police spokesperson Const. Danny Martini, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

She said the body has been taken for an autopsy and police are waiting for the results from the coroner.

Meanwhile, Ontario's police watchdog invoked its mandate following an altercation between police and a man a short distance from the park near Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive earlier Thursday morning.

Police were called to the intersection around 5 a.m., Martini says, following reports that a man was threatening to shoot people.

When officers arrived, they became involved in an altercation with the man, Martini says.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in.

The man has been charged with uttering threats.

Peel police say this incident is separate from that of the man found dead in the park.