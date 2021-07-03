Man, 22, dies in hospital following 'interaction' with Peel police

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who died in hospital following an interaction with a Peel Regional Police officer on Thursday in Brampton.

In a news release on Friday, the SIU said the man was in "medical distress" before he was transported to the hospital.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the man was pronounced dead.

Peel police responded to the sound of gunshots inside the Brampton Towers apartment complex near Charolais Boulevard and McMurchy Avenue South in Brampton.

"I can confirm there is no officer-involved shooting and there was no evidence of a shooting," Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel police, has said.

"At some point there was an interaction with the officer and an adult male," she added.

The victim's identity has not been released.