Peel police officer injured during stolen vehicle investigation
A Peel police officer has been injured in an incident involving a stolen vehicle.
Police officers were in the area of Tomken Road and Timberlea Boulevard in Mississauga shortly after 1 p.m. ET Friday for an investigation regarding the vehicle.
Further details about the officers injuries or what transpired were not immediately available.
Peel paramedics are on scene and treating the officer.
