Peel police identify Oakville man, 25, killed in shooting inside Mississauga restaurant

Peel police have identified an Oakville man, 25, killed in a shooting inside a small Mississauga restaurant on the weekend.

Naim Akl died at the scene of the shooting at Chicken Land on Glen Erin Drive at The Collegeway on Saturday night. Police were called at about 7:20 p.m.

Police allege that an unknown man entered the restaurant and opened fire, striking the owner, 56, his wife, 44, his two sons, 22 and 25, and a male employee, 58.

Akl was one of the owner's sons. Peel paramedics took the other four victims to trauma centres. All four remain in hospital in stable condition.

No one has been arrested.

On Sunday, police released an 18-second video of the shooting suspect.

WATCH | Video shows suspect in Mississauga shooting:

In the video, a man wearing a blue mask, a navy blue jacket with the hood over his head and grey jogging pants can be seen walking toward glass doors with his hands in his pockets. He turns his back to the doors briefly and appears to walk inside. The video then shows the man running away.

Police said the video was obtained from a Domino's Pizza next door.

The shooting was an isolated incident, according to police. Officers have not recovered a weapon and have no evidence to suggest that a vehicle was involved.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information, dashboard camera video, or video footage to call Peel police's homicide and missing person bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3205, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).