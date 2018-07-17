Skip to Main Content
Peel police ID man killed in Brampton shooting as Palwinder Singh

Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder and two others remain at large after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Brampton Monday evening.

2 suspects charged with 1st-degree murder, 2 others remain at large

Peel police were at the scene of a shooting death in Brampton late Monday night. (CBC)

Peel Regional Police have identified a man fatally shot in Brampton Monday evening as 27-year-old Palwinder Singh.

Investigators are now searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

Earlier Monday, two suspects were charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Police were called to a home on Donwoods Court, in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area, shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel police said in a news release.

On Tuesday, police said two men from Mississauga — one 18 years of age, one 19 years of age — surrendered and were charged with first-degree murder.

The two suspects at large are described as:

  • A male in his early 20s with a medium complexion, short black curly hair and a black beard, standing about 5'8" and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a light blue hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.
  • A male with a dark complexion, clean-shaven, standing about 5'6" and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black bandana and sunglasses.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage, including dashboard camera video, to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

The two accused are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The death marks Peel Region's 16th homicide of the year.

