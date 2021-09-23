Police ID victim in fatal double shooting as 26-year-old Brampton man

Peel Regional Police have identified a Brampton man as the victim in a fatal double shooting that also injured a woman on Wednesday.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a shooting at a home on Rushbrook Drive in Brampton. Guryodh Khattra, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police believe three suspects fled the scene in a grey Hyundai Tucson that was found on fire shortly after with no one inside about seven kilometres away at around 5 p.m.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident," Peel police said in a news release Thursday. "It is believed at this time in the investigation, that the vehicle may possibly be related to the shooting."

Police believe three suspects fled the shooting in a grey Hyundai Tucson and are appealing for any information. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive, while the burning vehicle was found in the area of Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage that could be of use to investigators to contact them.