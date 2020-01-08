Police seek witnesses to Brampton hit and run, say teen killed may have been at house party

Peel police say a teen girl killed in a weekend hit and run in Brampton may have attended a house party on Saturday night and officers would like to speak with anyone who remembers seeing her there.

A motorist found Dianna Manan, 16, of Toronto, lying critically injured in the eastbound lanes of Queen Street, east of Cherrycrest Drive, near The Gore Road, in Brampton at about 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the driver fled the area without stopping to help her.

Peel paramedics took Manan to a trauma centre where she died.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said Manan had "loose affiliations" to Brampton and may have been at a house party before her death.

"Investigators from the major collision bureau are requesting that anyone who was at the party and remembers seeing Dianna to contact them. It is also believed that Dianna may have left the party with someone," police said in the release.

A Peel police officer at the scene of the fatal Brampton hit and run. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

According to police, Manan was five feet tall, brown, with a slim build. She was wearing a black, three-quarter length winter jacket with fur around the hood when she was struck.

Police said they would also like to speak to a young man who was at the collision scene and who provided information to another witness. He is described as South Asian, in his late teens or early 20s, with a slim build.

Anyone who may have travelled through the area at about midnight or anyone with dashboard camera or surveillance camera video is urged to call police at the major collision bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 3710.