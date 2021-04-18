Skip to Main Content
Man with gunshot wounds found dead in Mississauga home

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds was found dead in a Mississauga home early Sunday.

Peel police have set up a mobile command centre outside a home in Mississauga where a person was found dead early Sunday. The person was found with 'obvious signs of trauma.' (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Peel Regional Police said they received a 911 call about an incident in a home in the area of Goreway Drive and Morningstar Drive at about 6:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age has been released because officers are notifying next of kin.

A command centre has been set up, and the area around the home is behind police tape.

Peel police's homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

 

