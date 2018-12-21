Peel police investigating homicide after woman, 83, dies in Mississauga

Peel police say they are investigating a homicide after an 83-year-old woman died in Mississauga on Friday.

Police were called to a home in the area of Cawthra Road and Silver Creek Boulevard at 9:48 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive female.

Officers found the woman with signs of trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that they believe this is an isolated incident.

There is no suspect information available, police say.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as police are notifying the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police or CrimeStoppers.