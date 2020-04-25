Peel police investigating suspicious death of man in Mississauga

Peel police say the death of a man in Mississauga on Friday night has been deemed suspicious.

One man who was arrested has been released.

The deceased man, 29, was discovered on the ground outside an apartment building in the area of Forestwood and Lenester drives, near Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West.

Police were initially called to the scene at 10:09 p.m. to provide medical assistance, according to Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Peel's homicide and missing persons bureau took over the investigation briefly but its divisional criminal investigation bureau is now in charge of the investigation.

"It's been deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing," Wright said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Police have not said how the man died. A postmortem examination will be done to determine cause of death.

The man's name has not been released.

Police have taped off the area where the man was found as officers continue to collect evidence.