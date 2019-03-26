Peel police probe Brampton hit and run that seriously injured driver
Intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard currently closed
Peel police say are investigating a hit and run in Brampton that seriously injured a male driver early Saturday.
Two vehicles collided in the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:49 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a driver with serious injuries. Peel paramedics took him to a trauma centre. His injuries are now considered to be non-life-threatening.
The other vehicle involved in the collision had left the area, police said.
Officers have closed the intersection as they investigate. It is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m.
*UPDATE* Adult male driver at hospital has non-life threatening injuries. Other vehicle did not remain on scene. MCB is onscene and is investigating this collision. The entire intersection of Steeles/Winston Churchill remains closed but may reopen by 9am. Please use other routes.—@PeelPoliceMedia