Peel police probe Brampton hit and run that seriously injured driver
Toronto

Peel police say are investigating a hit and run in Brampton that seriously injured a male driver early Saturday.

Intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard currently closed

CBC News ·
Two vehicles collided in the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Brampton early Saturday and one left the scene, Peel police say. (Peel Regional Police)

Two vehicles collided in the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:49 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a driver with serious injuries. Peel paramedics took him to a trauma centre. His injuries are now considered to be non-life-threatening.

The other vehicle involved in the collision had left the area, police said.

Officers have closed the intersection as they investigate. It is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m.

