Peel police probe Brampton hit and run that seriously injured driver

Peel police say are investigating a hit and run in Brampton that seriously injured a male driver early Saturday.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:49 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a driver with serious injuries. Peel paramedics took him to a trauma centre. His injuries are now considered to be non-life-threatening.

The other vehicle involved in the collision had left the area, police said.

Officers have closed the intersection as they investigate. It is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m.